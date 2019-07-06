Roman Reigns calls WWE competing with AEW ‘foolish’

WWE has a new professional wrestling company sneaking up on them with the money to lure some top stars away. However, for those who think this is a new wrestling competition in the making, Roman Reigns said the idea is foolish.

In an interview with The Sportster, Reigns said that he does not think AEW is competition to WWE at all.

“Competition? No, there’s no competition,” Reigns said. “We have the best talent in the world. There’s no comparing, I say that with firm confidence, all the way from the top to the very bottom.”

He did note that Dean Ambrose left WWE and popped up in AEW as Jon Moxley, but he said that does not mean they can compete.

Jon Moxley did not disappoint in his AEW debut 💪 (via @brlive)pic.twitter.com/bf1dg1yoLz — Bleacher Report WWE (@BR_WWE) June 30, 2019

However, Reigns did not have all negative things to say about AEW.

According to Reigns, AEW does provide another place for wrestlers to work, which is always a good thing. However, another billionaire with deep pockets and a national TV deal is not enough to sway Reigns into thinking WWE has new competition.

“I’m never against optimism but I think you have foolish thoughts if you really think there’s a comparison or actual competition. Just an option, which isn’t a bad thing,” Reigns said.