ROH Death Before Dishonor 2018: Everything you need to know about the next Ring of Honor pay-per-view event

Ring of Honor Wrestling holds their next pay-per-view on Friday night with ROH Death Before Dishonor 2018.

This is the 16th ROH Death Before Dishonor event and is one of the original Ring of Honor special shows, originating way back in 2003. As a matter of fact, that first show featured current WWE superstar Samoa Joe in the main event as the world champion.

Other ROH Death Before Dishonor shows featured wrestlers like CM Punk (2004, 2005), Kevin Owens (2007, 2012), Daniel Bryan (2008), Cesaro (2008), Seth Rollins (2008, 2010), Tommaso Ciampa (2014) and Cody Rhodes (2017) in the main events.

This year’s ROH Death Before Dishonor show sees Jay Lethal in the main event for the third time in the last four years — as the ROH World Champion all three matches.

Here is what fans can expect from ROH Death Before Dishonor 2018.

The ROH Death Before Dishonor title matches

The main event of ROH Death Before Dishonor is another dream match with Jay Lethal.

Three years ago, Lethal beat Roderick Strong in a title defense and two years ago, he lost the title to Adam Cole. Both of those men are now in WWE NXT. Last year, it was a dream match with Cody Rhodes defending the title against Japanese superstar Minoru Suzuki.

This year, Jay Lethal will defend his ROH world title against one of the most exciting wrestlers in the world in Will Ospreay. For anyone who has never seen Will Ospreay wrestle, check out this highlight reel of his match against WWE NXT superstar Ricochet.

The ROH tag team titles are also on the line at Death Before Dishonor as the Briscoe Brothers put up their belts against Addiction, the tag team of Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian.

Daniels and Mark Briscoe are both former ROH world champions and have held the ROH tag titles and Impact Wrestling tag team titles twice each with Kazarian. Daniels was also the first ever ROH tag team champion with Donovan Morgan.

As for the Briscoes, they are the most successful tag team in ROH history. They have held the tag belts nine times for 1,009 days as of ROH Death Before Dishonor.

The ROH TV title is also on the line. Punishment Martinez, who has held the title for 97 days since winning it from Silas Young, will put the title on the line against former Impact Wrestling world champion Chris Sabin.

The final ROH Death Before Dishonor title match is for the ROH Women’s Championship. Current champ Sumie Sakai will defend her title against former WWE superstar Tenille Dashwood (she was Emma in the WWE).

The rest of ROH Death Before Dishonor

The Bullet Club is in action and has a monster multi-person match.

The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, Adam Page and Marty Scurll will take on CHAOS. That team includes Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Rocky Romero, Trent Baretta and Chucky T.

In what has to be a dream match for Kenny King, he gets to wrestle Japanese legend and icon Jushin “Thunder” Liger.

Finally, in a grudge tag team match, Bully Ray will team with Silas Young to battle Coly Cabana and Flip Gordon in a Tables Match.

ROH Death Before Dishonor takes place at 9 p.m. EST on pay-per-view as well as streaming on ROH Honor Club.