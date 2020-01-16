Rocky Johnson dies: WWE stars pay tribute to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s dad

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

In some very sad news, Rocky Johnson died today at the age of 75. For fans who don’t know, Johnson was the father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

When The Rock started wrestling, he chose the name “Rocky Maivia” to honor his dad Rocky “Soulman” Johnson and grandfather “High Chief” Peter Maivia.

Johnson was there to induct his father and grandfather into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.

“At a time of racial disparity, he was able to cross all lines and become one of the most dynamic and formidable performers of his time,” Johnson said while inducting his dad. “My dad was a hero to me.”

Read More Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins confirm they are the new WWE super-couple

Part of those racial barriers that Rocky Johnson broke came in WWE when he became part of the company’s first-ever tag team champions with Mr. USA Tony Atlas.

To learn more about the life history and amazing story of Rocky Johnson, his biography was published last year titled Soulman: The Rocky Johnson Story. Dwayne Johnson wrote the intro to the book.

WWE superstars pay tribute to Rocky Johnson

It didn’t take long for WWE superstars to flood to social media to pay tribute to the man known as Soulman.

WWE posted a tribute in the form of images from the career of Rocky Johnson on their website.

The Iron Shiek, one of Johnson’s contemporaries, and someone who did battle with the Soulman took a break from his hilarious and disrespectful tweets to send out his blessings to Rocky.

Booker T, who along with his brother Stevie Ray, followed in the footsteps of Rocky Johnson and Tony Atlas, referred to him as someone he always looked up to and called him one of the best ever.

Mick Foley also posted a touching tribute and said that it was a very sad day for wrestling. Foley and Dwayne Johnson shared a lot of time together in their career and Foley said he always enjoyed talking with The Rock’s dad.

Many other WWE superstars also reached out with their thoughts about the passing of Rocky Johnson.

Dwayne Johnson has yet to comment on the passing of his father and Rocky Johnson’s cause of death is not yet known.