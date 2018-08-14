Ring of Honor will partner to broadcast All In to Honor Club members

When Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks sold out their All In event in Chicago in less than an hour, it proved there was high demand for what might be the most important independent wrestling show in history.

All In was financed by Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks and the three wrestlers pulled together some of the biggest wrestlers on the independent scene for what looks like a great show.

It ended up being so great that Ring of Honor got in on the action. In an official press release by ROH Wrestling, All In will stream live on their platform for Honor Club members.

All In takes place on Sept. 1 from the Sears Center in Chicago and kicks off at 7 p.m. EST. Honor Club VIP members get to watch the entire event as part of their membership while standard members get a 50-percent discount.

All In just added another huge match this week, as the biggest star in New Japan Professional Wrestling, Kenny Omega, will battle one of the top luchadors Pentagon, who starred on Lucha Underground and has recently been a star in Impact Wrestling.

The main event will be a six-man match putting The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi against Rey Mysterio, Fenix and Bendido.

The NWA world title will be on the line, as Nick Aldis will defend it against Cody Rhodes.

The Ring of Honor world title will be on the line, as Jay Lethal defends it against whoever wins the Over Budget Battle Royal earlier in the show.

Japanese superstar Kazuchika Okada will battle former ROH TV champion Marty Scurll.

Joey Janela will take on Bullet Club member Adam Page.

Former Impact Wrestling women’s champion Madison Rayne, current Impact Wrestling women’s champion Tessa Blanchard, Britt Baker and Chelsea Green will battle in a four-way match.

Current ROH tag team champions The Briscoe Brothers will take on SoCal Uncensored (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky).

And, finally, there is a mainstream crossover event, as Stephen Amell, the star of TV’s Arrow, will battle Christopher Daniels.