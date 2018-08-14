Ring of Honor coming to the UK with Re-United event in Edinburgh

Ring of Honor is heading to the United Kingdom with a huge show this Thursday that will air live on the FITE TV app titled ROH Honor Re-United. That will be the first of three huge events in the UK.

The Ring of Honor website is also getting fans excited about the possibility of a title change at the events, as there have been five title changes in Ring of Honor history in the UK.

Just last year in Edinburgh, The Young Bucks and Adam Page won the six-man tag team titles. Ten years before that, Naruki Doi and Shingo beat the Briscoes for the ROH tag team titles.

In 2016, England native Will Ospreay won the TV title from Bobby Fish and two days later Marty Scurll won that title from Ospreay.

However, the biggest moment in Ring of Honor history when it came to the UK came when Daniel Bryan (under the name Bryan Danielson) best Nigel McGuinness to unify the ROH World and ROH Pure titles in 2006 in Liverpool.

So, what do fans have to look forward to with the Thursday ROH Honor Re-United show on the FITE app?

Ring of Honor world champion Jay Lethal will battle Adam Brooks in a Proving Ground Match. This match will give Brooks a future title shot if he beats Lethal.

The Young Bucks and Marty Scurll will represent Bullet Club against TV champion Punishment Martinez and tag team champions, The Briscoes, in a six-man tag match.

There will also be the four International Cup Quarterfinal matches. These include the following:

Flip Gordon vs. Kip Sabian

Joe Hendry vs. Adam Page

Jimmy Havoc vs. Christopher Daniels

Mark Haskins vs. Jonathan Gresham

Finally, there will be a Women of Honor tag team match pitting Kaylee Ray and Chardonnay against Viper and Tenille Dashwood.

While there are no title matches lined up for the Edinburgh show, there are two more nights of action with Ring of Honor hitting Doncaster on August 18 and London on August 19.

London is the event to watch, as the winner of the International Cup will get a shot at the Ring of Honor world title that night.