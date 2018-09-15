Ricochet says he was ‘trash’ before arriving in the WWE

WWE superstar Ricochet has turned heads in WWE NXT and is the current NXT North American Champion.

He arrived with great fanfare and was seen as one of the most talented professional wrestlers working the indies.

However, in an appearance on the Edge and Christian podcast E&C’s pod of Awesomeness (via Wrestling Inc), Ricochet had a very different outlook on his career than the one that fans had.

According to Ricochet, before arriving in the WWE, he was trash. But what does he mean by that?

According to Ricochet, in the indies he became the guy that people wanted to see superstars wrestle to have a great match. Ricochet called himself the “dream match guy” and that really started to bother him.

However, he said that people have sent him messages that say that they loved his work as Prince Puma in Lucha Underground better than his work as Ricochet in the indies. There was no difference in his match quality — but there was the fact that Lucha Underground told stories.

Ricochet said that when he arrived in WWE NXT, he started to learn more about psychology and storytelling and really wanted to start to work on developing his character. Ricochet said that he went in and said that was what he wanted to focus on above all else.

“I feel like that’s why I’m excited to come to NXT because, obviously, the story is the biggest part of the match, whether it is before, during, or after,” he said. “So I feel really excited about that, coming here.”

When it comes to his career in the WWE, Ricochet has all the talent in the world to be a superstar.

However, he told Edge and Christian that he needs more repetition on the microphone in order to really turn into the complete star that he wants to become.