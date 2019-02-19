Ricochet makes his debut on WWE Monday Night Raw: Everything you need to know about the NXT superstar

Ricochet makes his debut teaming with Finn Balor on WWE Monday Night Raw. Pic credit: WWE

Triple H came out and welcomed fans to WWE Monday Night Raw and then he had a huge announcement. Four WWE NXT superstars were making their Monday Night Raw debuts tonight, including Ricochet.

Here is everything you need to know about the One and Only Ricochet.

Who is Ricochet?

Ricochet’s real name is Trevor Mann and fans got to know him on the indie scene where he went by the name Ricochet and Prince Puma.

He wrestled in Chikara where he was the fourth Young Lions Cup tournament champion, beating AEW wrestling’s Chuckie T.

He moved on to wrestle in Dragon Gate USA and Evolve Wrestling before moving on to PWG, where he wrestled names like Roddy Strong, Sami Zayn, Eddie Edwards and more.

Ricochet moved on to Japan where he competed for the original Dragon Gate and then New Japan Pro Wrestling, winning the Open the Brave Gate, Open the Dream Gate, Open the Twin Gate, and King of Gate championships.

He then moved on to Lucha Underground, where he worked as Prince Puma and won the Lucha Underground title twice (including the first of all-time).

Since signing with WWE NXT, Ricochet won the NXT North American Championship from Adam Cole, although he has since lost it to Johnny Gargano.

What did Ricochet do on WWE Monday Night Raw?

Finn Balor was in the ring on Monday Night Raw when Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush came down to attack him in revenge for last night’s Elimination Chamber match between the three.

At the Elimination Chamber, Finn Balor pinned Lio Rush to win Bobby Lashley’s Intercontinental title.

However, Finn Balor was not alone as Ricochet ran down and saved his friend from the two on one attack.

A tag team match was set up and Ricochet proved to the WWE Monday Night Raw crowd that he is one of the most spectacular athletes in the WWE.

Ricochet pinned Lio Rush in the match to win his WWE main roster debut.