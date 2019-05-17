Ric Flair not ’brain dead’: Rumors swirl after hospitalization

When we reported that WWE legend “Nature Boy” Ric Flair was hospitalized yesterday for a “serious” matter, rumors began to swirl about his condition. Some websites even reported that he was brain dead, which is not factual.

Shortly after the reports that Flair was taken to the hospital for a serious medical concern, his family quickly took to the internet to let fans know what was happening.

Conrad Thompson, the man who is putting together Starrcast next weekend, said that Flair had a procedure that he needed to be done anyway and he did it now to ensure he made the event next weekend. The event, The Roast of Ric Flair, will see friends roast him in a special event.

"Ric was not worried about this. Ric did not think this was going to be reported or on TMZ. It's all systems go. The Roast of Ric Flair is still happening"- @HeyHeyItsConrad — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 16, 2019

Thompson is also Flair’s son-in-law, married to Megan. Wendy Barlow, Flair’s wife of two years, also told TMZ that her husband is expected to make a full recovery.

“Due to ongoing health complications, Ric was taken to the hospital and is expected to undergo a procedure tomorrow morning, after which he expects to fully recover.”

This is great news for friends, family, and fans of Nature Boy Ric Flair, who is only three years removed from a medical emergency that saw him in a medically induced coma. Flair almost died at that time.

With that medical history, when websites started reporting that Ric Flair was brain dead, it sent fans into a tailspin. Luckily, the sites reporting that were embellishing a story that was already serious but nowhere near that drastic.

It turns out that the Ric Flair “brain dead” news came from a satirical site called LFRSolutions, which has a disclaimer stating their stories are “for entertainment purposes only” and just “mimic articles” and are “purely satirical.”

It is disturbing that anyone would consider this satire, but rest assured, Ric Flair is not brain dead and is expected to make a full recovery.