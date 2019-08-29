Ric Flair isn’t brain dead…again: Fake rumor sweeps internet for second time in 2019

The Ric Flair “brain-dead” rumors are flying all over social media again. However, while rumors the limousine riding, jet flying, kiss stealing, son of a gun is at death’s door, it is once again a pathetic death hoax.

As a matter of fact, not only is Ric Flair not brain dead, but he is active on Twitter. Just today, Flair posted that he was heading to the Indiana Comic Convention and would be there from today through Sunday.

Indiana Comic Convention, I’m On My Way!! Friday-Sunday! Come Out And Say Hello To The GOAT! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/FCPVYvd77c — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 29, 2019

And yesterday, Flair told his fans to get in the “WOOOOO Wednesday Mood.”

What Time Is It? It’s Time To Get In The WOOOOO Wednesday Mood! pic.twitter.com/VQW9SbEHzU — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 28, 2019

Last week, Flair was in Houston and threw out the first pitch to Josh Reddick, who then strutted his way to Ric Flair, both sharing a “woooo” as they greeted each other.

It wasn’t a bad throw either for the 70-year-old Nature Boy.

Woo! Ric Flair was wheelin' n' dealin' in Houston. pic.twitter.com/NXAIqKFqKJ — ESPN (@espn) August 22, 2019

The Ric Flair “brain dead” rumors have been going on for ages, and Snopes even started their own page over the death hoax as well.

The site reported that on May 16 of this year that Ric Flair was rushed to the hospital for a medical emergency. This news was followed with a lot of fake news as some less legitimate websites reported Flair had died.

There was even a fake Twitter account set up called “WWEUmiverse” which was a sly way for people to think WWE reported his death by not looking at the actual tag of the Twitter account name. An image of the fake Twitter page was shown on the Snopes page.

LFRSolutions then started spreading the word that Ric Flair was “declared brain dead” but that site is also not reputable when it comes to breaking news.

As a matter of fact, this disclaimer is on that website:

“The stories posted on LFRSolutions.com are for entertainment purposes only. The stories may mimic articles found in the headlines, but rest assured they are purely satirical.”

However, “if it’s on the internet it must be true” so fans started sending in their tributes and well-wishes to Ric Flair, who was still alive.

Now, three months later, the rumors have started again and there is nothing new here.

They on fb saying ric flair has been proclaimed brain dead I don’t believe shit til it hit twitter — monáe (@SittinKourtSide) August 29, 2019

Ric Flair was declared brain dead ??? — $avon (@4GVonn) August 28, 2019

Answer: FALSE Was WWE Wrestler Ric Flair Declared Brain Dead? via ⁦@Snopes__⁩ https://t.co/tAMBcLv0wT — Mister Jones (@deuceohsixx) August 28, 2019

Ric Flair is alive and well and these rumors are simply another brain dead death hoax.