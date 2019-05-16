Ric Flair hospitalized: WWE legend considered in serious condition

“The Nature Boy” Ric Flair lived a hard-partying life and the WWE legend has experienced some medical scares as he reaches his later years.

According to TMZ, Flair is back in the hospital again and this time the situation is considered “very serious.”

Flair was in Atlanta on Thursday morning when “something went wrong” and he was rushed to the emergency room at a hospital there for treatment.

According to Conrad Thompson, Flair was taken in for a planned procedure so he could be ready for Starrcast, where he was scheduled to appear.

He stated that Flair and the family knew the procedure was coming and he could have had it before or after Vegas, and wanted to feel good for Starrcast — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 16, 2019

This comes just two short years after Flair almost died and ended up in a medically induced coma in 2017. He was in critical condition at that time but managed to pull through.

Not only that, but Flair got married one year later to his longtime girlfriend and has made appearances on WWE television a few times since that incident.

Flair just turned 70 this year and WWE used his birthday to kick off an angle between Triple H and Batista that culminated in a match at WrestleMania 35. That angle started when Batista beat up Flair and triggered Triple H.

That was all done off camera so Flair was completely safe from any injury outside of being pulled across the floor by Batista. Flair was not cleared to take any real bumps, especially after his 2017 medical scare.

We will keep you updated of any changes in the medical status of Ric Flair and if we learn exactly what the medical emergency was that caused him to be rushed to the hospital, to begin with.