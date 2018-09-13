Ric Flair gets married: Check out photos from Ric Flair’s commitment ceremony to Wendy Barlow

WWE superstar “Nature Boy” Ric Flair has always played the part of the playboy, but the wrestling star has actually settled down. He had a commitment ceremony this week with his longtime girlfriend Wendy Barlow.

While originally labeled a wedding, and showing all signs that it was one Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio (via Wrestling Inc) said that it was a commitment ceremony.

Flair had been married four times before, with his most recent marriage ending in 2014 after five years. With that said, his new bride has been part of Flair’s life since his days in WCW in the ‘90s. Barlow portrayed the character of Fifi the Maid in Flair promos. The two originally met in 1993.

The couple reconnected six years ago.

Flair, 69, married the 58-year-old Barlow in Rosemary Beach, Florida, on Wednesday afternoon. Flair walked down the aisle to the music of Offset and Metro Boomin’s “Ric Flair Drop” wearing a white suit.

Barlow wore a white strapless dress with a sparkling silver strap across her shoulder and a thick glistening pendant on her hip.

Thanks To Everyone Who Came And Helped Make Our Day So Special! pic.twitter.com/C54qj4Iipk — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 13, 2018

The Love Of My Life! pic.twitter.com/bc2o8oGDOa — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 13, 2018

WWE superstar Dolph Ziggler walked Barlow down the aisle. Other guests at the wedding included former NBA superstar Dennis Rodman, Flair’s daughter Charlotte Flair, Fabulous Freebirds member Michael P.S. Hayes.

Michelle & Undertaker at Ric Flair’s wedding via @McCoolMichelleL Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/tYVuWn4jke — MMDaily (@McCoolDaily) September 13, 2018

In a rare appearance out of character, The Undertaker was also at the ceremony with his wife Michelle McCool.

What a hell of a photo. Ric Flair, Dennis Rodman & The Undertaker. pic.twitter.com/ReAcAsaCQx — Raul (@3Sides2EvryStry) September 13, 2018

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s mother Ata Johnson was also at the ceremony.

Prior to Wendy Barlow, Ric Flair married Leslie Goodman (1971-1983), Elizabeth Harrell (1983-2006), Tiffany VanDemark (2006-2009) and Jackie Beems (2009-2014).

Flair had two children with Goodman (Megan and David) and two with Harrell (Charlotte and Reid). Reid Flair died in 2013.