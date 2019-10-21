Ric Flair finalizes team for WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia match against Hulk Hogan

WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia had some big matches right off the bat, involving names like Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman, but there was two Hall of Fame legends added recently.
Nature Boy Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan had it out when they appeared on Miz TV two weeks ago and they will not wrestle but will manage two five-man teams that will battle in Saudi Arabia.
Hulk Hogan made a huge move when he named Seth Rollins his team captain, but plans changed when Rollins signed to defend his title against Bray Wyatt at the event.
That was tough since Ric Flair had announced Randy Orton, King Corbin, and Bobby Lashley to his team while Hogan only had Rusev left.
However, Hogan then rebounded and added Ricochet, Shorty G, and Ali to his team, giving them a lot of plucky babyfaces.
Flair then added Shinsuke Nakamura to his team and Hogan then named his new team captain in Roman Reigns.
On Monday Night Raw, Nature Boy Ric Flair came out to give his answer to Hulk Hogan and he announced his fifth team member as Drew McIntyre.
This could be huge, as Drew McIntyre is someone that WWE has needed to push for a long time and this could be a way to relaunch his career as one of WWE’s top heels after he languished with Shane McMahon this year.
With that in mind, Drew McIntyre immediately took on Ricochet in the opening match on WWE Monday Night Raw.
The match was a great one that lasted for around 20 minutes before McIntyre won with the Claymore Kick. After the match, McIntyre assaulted Ricochet and sent him headfirst into the ring steps.
With WWE Crown Jewel coming on Halloween afternoon in the United States, starting at 1 p.m. EST, Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair will meet up on Friday night one more time before the event takes place.
WWE Crown Jewel airs at 1 p.m. EST on WWE Network.
