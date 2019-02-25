Ric Flair birthday party: Huge names backstage for WWE Monday Night Raw tonight

Tonight, WWE will celebrate the 70th birthday of Nature Boy Ric Flair on Monday Night Raw.

With such a huge celebration, there are a number of huge wrestling legends backstage for the event — many of whom played a large part in the career of The Nature Boy.

Wrestling Inc reported that three big-time WWE Hall of Fame stars are already backstage for tonight’s show in Atlanta, Georgia — which was the hotbed for WCW when Flair was the biggest star in that company.

The three biggest names already seen are Sting, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat and “The Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels.

Sting became a star in WCW thanks to his feud with Ric Flair and it was Flair who made sure that Sting was put over as the biggest babyface in the company. After Flair got older, it was Sting that replaced him as the face of WCW.

Ricky Steamboat left WWE and went to WCW and ended up having three of the best matches in professional wrestling history against Ric Flair in WCW. The two traded the WCW world title and proved that they were two of the best wrestlers of all-time.

Happ Birthday Naitch…pretty sure I’m making a detour on my return flight from @NXTUK!!! 😁 https://t.co/IAvQCSSZ6H — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) February 25, 2019

As for Shawn Michaels, he is often spoken of in the same breath as Ric Flair when it comes to in-ring talent. It was Michaels that beat Flair in his retirement match from the WWE.

In an exclusive interview with Monsters and Critics, Kevin Nash also said that he would be at Flair’s birthday party as well.

WWE Monday Night Raw airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST on USA Network.