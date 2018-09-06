Rey Mysterio WWE return: Mysterio reveals when he will finally come back to the WWE

Rey Mysterio was a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble back in January for the WWE and was one of the final six men in the ring. He later appeared in Saudi Arabia for the Greatest Royal Rumble Ever.

However, despite WWE rumors that he was signing to return to the WWE full-time, he has remained in the indies.

Last Saturday night, Rey Mysterio appeared at the All In pay-per-view and took part in the main event of the show. After that match, Mysterio thanked the fans and said that it was a huge success thanks to them.

That show might be one of Mysterio’s last major appearances outside of the WWE.

Rey Mysterio appeared on Jim Ross’ podcast during the Starrcast weekend (the fan convention before All In). When asked by Ross about his WWE status, Mysterio dropped the bomb (via WrestleZone).

Rey said that he is waiting for the WWE to say now and the time is right. He said as soon as they call him, he will be heading back for his WWE return.

This follows PWInsider’s report that Rey Mysterio is finishing up his independent dates in preparation for a return to the WWE. Those dates included a show at the Lucha Expo in Las Vegas and All In, after which he was supposed to be preparing for his WWE return.

If that is the plan, then the Rey Mysterio WWE return could happen very soon – possibly just in time for the WWE Super Show-Down in Australia later in September.