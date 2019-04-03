Rey Mysterio injured heading into WrestleMania 35 title match

Rey Mysterio was supposed to wrestle Kurt Angle in the Olympic gold medalists final WWE Monday Night Raw match. For one reason or another, they changed plans to have Mysterio wrestle Baron Corbin instead in the main event.

That decision might come back to haunt them.

Mysterio is set to wrestle Samoa Joe at WrestleMania 35 for the United States Championship and now that match has been put into question.

During Rey’s match with Corbin on Monday Night Raw, he suffered an ankle injury.

The WWE announced the injury themselves, with Kayla Braxton revealing that the injury took place. As a result, the Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade Cien Almas match from SmackDown Live had to be canceled last night.

Backstage News from #SDLive: @reymysterio sustained an ankle injury during his match with @BaronCorbinWWE on #Raw and will be unable to compete against @AndradeCienWWE tonight. pic.twitter.com/h4TcnJ8hGm — WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2019

At the moment, Rey Mysterio is still booked to wrestle Samoa Joe at WrestleMania 35, so it sounds like the injury isn’t severe but it is legitimate.

WWE is using the injury as a way to push Baron Corbin further as a heel as fans are still not interested in seeing him battle Kurt Angle as the last opponent of the former WWE champion’s career.

Rey Mysterio will be reevaluated by doctors before his match with Samoa Joe on Sunday. Mysterio released his own statement that indicates that he is praying he will be ready for Sunday.

WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 at 7/6c on WWE Network.