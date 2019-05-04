Randy Orton mocks WWE bringing back Goldberg for Saudi Arabia show

WWE announced their next Saudi Arabia show last week and three huge names will wrestle at the show — Bill Goldberg, Undertaker and Brock Lesnar.

Undertaker was no surprise since that was hinted at a few months back when the WWE Saudi Arabia show was first hinted at. Brock Lesnar is also not that big of a surprise.

However, Bill Goldberg has not wrestled since he lost the WWE Universal Championship to Brock Lesnar and seemed retired for good this time.

At least one WWE superstar mocked the signing.

It all started when Bray Wyatt “forgave” Randy Orton for burning down his temple during their House of Horrors match. Orton then mocked their WrestleMania match where giant bugs were photo projected on the ring — something fans mocked relentlessly.

You had WWE spend 2 million on photo projected bugs what you expect me to do @trailerparkboys bo f’n bandy over n out #houseofhorrors https://t.co/UfD0FXpNoK — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) May 1, 2019

The idea that Randy Orton said WWE paid $2 million to photo project the bugs seems ludicrous. Of course, looking at the comments, Bray said that Orton was less than truthful and the bugs were not his idea at all.

However, this brought in Rusev who reminded everyone that WWE was bringing Goldberg back for Saudi Arabia.

Cmon you guys ….. #Goldberg is back. https://t.co/oowRfIld7w — All Might Big Rüs (@RusevBUL) May 2, 2019

What this had to do with anything was confusing until Randy Orton replied to the comment by tying everything together.

So, Randy Orton basically revealed that WWE is paying $2 million to bring back Bill Goldberg. This is not really a big deal because Saudi Arabia’s deal with WWE is for millions and if they wanted Goldberg (and the legends are usually requested by the Prince), they will pay it.

By the way, Goldberg was not amused.

love u too kid …😡 — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) May 3, 2019

WWE will stream their event at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, June 7, at 8 p.m. AST on WWE Network.