Randy Orton injury: Video shows WWE star hurt with possible bad knee injury at house show

The Viper Randy Orton may have suffered a severe knee injury during an untelevised house show event this weekend. A video is now making the rounds online, which shows the aftermath of Randy Orton’s injury from Sunday.

Orton injured knee during match wth AJ Styles

Reportedly, the Randy Orton injury occurred while taking on AJ Styles at a house show in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Orton went for his trademark RKO finisher but landed “weird” according to one Twitter user’s description.

A video from after the incident shows several referees and trainers checking on Orton in the corner of the ring. He eventually sits down on the mat after trying to put his weight on the injured leg.

AJ Styles vs Randy Orton ended when Randy Orton went for an RKO and Landed Weird. #WWEHershey pic.twitter.com/c4ulEtPKIG — David Molesevich (@dmolesevich) December 30, 2019

According to other accounts of what happened from Twitter users and fans at the event, the injury occurred early on during Orton’s match versus Styles.

The referee threw up the unfortunate “X” sign to call for help, and the match officially ended. Eventually, they helped Orton to the back, bringing plenty of thoughts and prayers from fans on social media.

Randy Orton went for an RKO and landed weird. Ref called X to stop match. Trainers helped him out of ring. Looks like knee. Praying he heals quick. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/4OcWYyaxhL — 𝕄𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕤𝕤𝕒 (@melissax1125) December 30, 2019

Orton’s been with the company for nearly two decades now and is no stranger to injuries. That included a shoulder injury weeks after his initial WWE debut back in 2002.

Over the past several months, Orton has participated in various feuds. He was part of Hulk Hogan’s team for the Crown Jewel 10-man tag match in September.

During the WWE Draft in October, he was drafted to the Raw brand. He teamed with Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo to battle AJ Styles’ stable The O.C. and seems to be continuing that feud with Styles.

He teamed up with Viking Raiders on the recent pre-recorded episode of Raw to once again battle Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson.

As of right now, it’s unknown how severe Orton’s injury is, but fans in attendance are calling it legit rather than a work.