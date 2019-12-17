Primo Colon says allegations of failed WWE drug test are false

Last week, we reported that WWE announced suspensions for both Bobby Roode and Primo Colon for Wellness Policy violations. However, while that sounds like both men failed drug tests, Colon said that is not true.

WWE announces that Robert Roode and Primo Colón have been suspended 30 days for violating its wellness policy, effective immediately pic.twitter.com/rYlK4gHTUn — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) December 10, 2019

Primo Colon has not wrestled for WWE in over a year. He and his cousin Epico have been in Puerto Rico working for Carlos Colon’s wrestling promotion.

Here is Colon’s side of the story about his recent Wellness Policy suspension.

In an interview with Primera Hora, via Fightful, Colon said that he was in Puerto Rico when WWE called him and asked him to take a random drug test.

Primo Colon said that WWE wanted him to travel to the United States just to take a drug test, but there were no plans for him to wrestle at all.

“I was ready to do it, but I told them that I was in Puerto Rico and was willing to go to a lab [here in Puerto Rico] of their choosing to do the drug test without problems,” Colon said.

However, he said he wasn’t going to pay for a trip to the United States just to take a random drug test for no reason.

After this, Primo said he waited to hear back from them, but WWE never contacted him after this. Then, he got a letter from WWE two months later saying that he was suspended for refusing to take the drug test.

This annoyed Primo Colon because he said he told WWE that he was willing to take the drug test in Puerto Rico, where he lives, but the news release by WWE makes it sound like he failed a drug test.

“I don’t want them to say that I failed for testing positive because that is totally false and incorrect,” Primo said. “I did not test positive for anything. I was in Puerto Rico. I have to clarify this because my reputation is worth more than any check.”

Primo Colon also said that his WWE contract expires in October 2020 and it sounds like there is little chance he re-signs after that.