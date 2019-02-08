Possible WWE Fastlane spoilers reveal how Charlotte Flair could get into WrestleMania 35 main event

Could Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair at Fastlane change the WrestleMania 35 main event? Pic credit: WWE

The news broke last week that the WWE was set on Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey being the first ever women’s main event at a WrestleMania.

However, there was also the side caveat that the WWE was still considering adding Charlotte Flair to that match to make it a three-way for the WWE Raw women’s title.

Now, WWE Fastlane spoilers shows how that might be done.

According to Rajah, the local advertising for WWE Fastlane 2019 at the

Q Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, reveals that one of the matches will be Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair.

This is the WWE PPV that takes place before WrestleMania 35.

If the WWE really wants to put Charlotte Flair into the match, all they have to do is have her challenge Becky Lynch at Fastlane for a chance to put herself into the match.

Wrestling fans discussing Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch at WM35



pic.twitter.com/HQ9xYiQfBR — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 6, 2019

Remember, what caused Flair and Lynch to end their friendship in the first place was Charlotte pushing her way into a title match Lynch had on SmackDown Live with Carmella. If Flair does this again, it will push Lynch even higher if she overcomes it this time around.

Fans have seen Lynch selling her knee injury since Royal Rumble (and some fans have noticed it is the opposite leg than the one she injured at the Rumble).

With that said, Lynch will compete at WrestleMania 35 and this is just a way to further her as the resilient challenger, making a win over Ronda Rousey look even better.

There are also rumors that Becky Lynch vs. Stephanie McMahon might take place at SummerSlam this year, possibly mirroring the classic Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Vince McMahon feud from the Attitude Era.

Other matches hinted at for WWE Fastlane include AJ Styles defending the WWE world title in a three-way against Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe and Bobby Lashley defending his IC title against Finn Balor.

WWE Fastlane 2019 takes place on March 10 on the WWE Network.