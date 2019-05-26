Paul Heyman reveals what makes Brock Lesnar so important to WWE

At Money in the Bank, WWE pulled off a major surprise when Brock Lesnar ran down to the ring at the end of the show and won the men’s Money in the Bank contract.

This happened after a grueling match where the other wrestlers beat the heck out of each other only to watch Lesnar walk away with the prize.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Heyman talked about keeping the entire entry into the match a secret from almost everyone.

“It’s never difficult to pull off a surprise involving Brock Lesnar because we know how to keep the circle very tight,” Heyman said. “We pulled it off with not one person figuring this out, not one person offering a spoiler online or anywhere else.”

As previously reported, no one in the match even knew that Brock Lesnar was who was coming down to the ring. They were told that someone would come down, but Lesnar’s name was kept a secret to protect spoilers from getting out.

The fact that Brock Lesnar cashing in caused such a huge moment with fans proved to Heyman that the Money in the Bank briefcase holder is still one of the most important people in WWE today.

“We once again demonstrated that Brock Lesnar knows how to dominate headlines better than anyone else in WWE, sports entertainment or mixed martial arts,” Heyman said.

Brock Lesnar is scheduled to appear on WWE Monday Night Raw this week to reveal who he will cash in his briefcase on and when.