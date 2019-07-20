Paul Heyman making major changes to storylines on WWE Monday Night Raw

Paul Heyman has been working on Monday Night Raw for a couple of weeks but it takes longer than just a few weeks to turn things around.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Paul Heyman is making his changes a little at a time and the most recent involves Monday Night Raw trying to tighten up their storylines.

Paul Heyman in the ECW arena. Jesus himself wouldn’t be this over. #EVOLVE131 pic.twitter.com/H3OGu0SxP1 — Griff. (@griffpr) July 14, 2019

For too long, WWE would just forget things happened from one week to the next and that is the result of having too many heads in the creative mix. Now that Heyman is the head of the creative beast, he is trying to work on keeping continuity.

One thing mentioned was continuity of what was playing out on television. According to WON, one main event star has complained for years about someone getting hurt on one show and then coming back the next week without showing the aftermath of his injury.

Join our newsletter to get more stories like this

Now, Heyman is reportedly trying to ensure that if someone is injured one week, they will show it in weeks following that. One way that was recently shown was Braun Strowman missing time after the explosion when he crashed through the video board.

Other instances would be stars coming out with their ribs taped up to show the injuries from prior events.

Paul Heyman also wants to make the dialogue more realistic in interviews. On SmackDown Live, Kevin Owens has started cutting unscripted promos using bullet points.

On Monday Night Raw, Heyman is said to want less fake-sounding comments and have the words seem realistic in the aspects of the feud.