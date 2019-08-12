Paul Heyman makes surprising announcement about Brock Lesnar’s WWE future

Seth Rollins beat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2019 last night.

Unlike the last time he won the title from Lesnar, at WrestleMania, Rollins didn’t need to take a short cut to win the match and won cleanly by just outwrestling The Beast.

It seemed smart of WWE to redo the title change and allow the babyface Rollins to overcome all odds to win rather than cheating. Now, the question remains – what is next for Rollins as the Universal Champion?

Paul Heyman, who is the new head writer for Monday Night Raw, shared some shocking news on Monday afternoon. Brock Lesnar will not get an automatic rematch for the WWE Universal Championship.

My client #BrockLesnar and I have been apprised "no rematch will be granted" against WWE's Universal Heavyweight Champion #SethRollins!!! We find this decision to be arbitrary and patently unfair! — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) August 12, 2019

While Paul Heyman sent out the tweet in character as the Advocate of Brock Lesnar, it might appease some fans who thought his real-life role as head booker would see him pushing Lesnar to the top of Raw again.

Instead, as most people familiar with Paul Heyman’s past work knows, he does what is best for the company storylines and it might be time to move on from Brock Lesnar and give the WWE Universal title more TV time.

So, that leaves the slots for the number one contender open wide.

Most fans hope that Baron Corbin won’t return to challenge Rollins for the title again. Those PPV events between the two were some of the lowest-rated in WWE in years.

With AJ Styles solidly entrenched in the mid-card title scene with the U.S. title, that leaves little open for the main event scene.

Braun Strowman is a babyface. Bray Wyatt just returned as The Fiend and putting him in a world title feud, just to lose, would be counterproductive to pushing him back to prominence.

Cesaro and Seth Rollins could put on great matches but he isn’t anywhere near ready for a world title feud. It might finally be time for that Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins feud everyone has wanted, but they have to make Drew look strong throughout so he doesn’t leave the feud looking any worse than he did after fighting Roman Reigns.

Regardless, Brock Lesnar is finished for now when it comes to the WWE Universal title, and a new future is here.

