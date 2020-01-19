Paige reveals her WWE dream opponents for a return to the ring

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

WWE star Paige has been out of action for almost two years due to her unfortunate injury situation back in 2017. It was considered career-ending for the popular star and forced her to take a different direction as a ringside manager and now an analyst on WWE Backstage.

However, the former Divas champion has a never say never mentality as she and fans have seen Daniel Bryan make an epic comeback following his situation. Just recently, Paige discussed who she’d like to face if that return to the ring happens.

Paige ranks one superstar at top of dream opponents

The Nature Boy Ric Flair had a popular catchphrase, “To be the man, you gotta beat the man.” It appears that could be Paige’s mentality for re-establishing herself in the ring should she ever return.

She named The Man Becky Lynch as her No. 1 dream opponent. Lynch is the current WWE Raw Women’s Champion and previously held both titles after winning an impressive WrestleMania main event match.

Paige listed several of the talented women’s superstars from the NXT roster as well when speaking to Daily Mail Online about her dream opponents.

“You’d want to face the top person in the company and obviously that would be Becky [Lynch], so I’d want to face her,” Paige said. “There’s so many. I’d want to face Rhea Ripley. I’d want to face Candice [LeRae]. All the Four Horsewomen. I’d want to face everyone, bring them all on.”

Rhea Ripley is the current NXT Women’s Champion while Candice LeRae could eventually be part of the RAW or SmackDown roster should husband Johnny Gargano get there. Paige also mentioned all of the Four Horsewomen. So in addition to Lynch, that would mean matches against Bayley, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks.

All of those sound great, and Paige could also have some interesting matchups against stars like Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans, and even Liv Morgan. Of course, many fans would love to see one more match involving all-time rivals Paige and AJ Lee.

Paige doesn’t rule out Royal Rumble rumors

Paige has been asked about her return to the ring while participating in the media tour for the UK. Sportsmail asked her about her potential for a surprise return at the WWE’s Royal Rumble 2020 which will take place in Houston, Texas next Sunday.

“People keep asking me about that,” Paige responded. “I think it’s because I put out the tweet about 2020 being big for me. We’ll have to wait and see.”

Paige was referring to a series of tweets in which she talked about the continuous online stuff she deals with from naysayers, trolls, and critics.

Paige also did a full-length interview segment on Good Morning Britain alongside Stephanie McMahon in which she addressed the possibility of a return to the ring.

She seems to be doing a good job of making it seem possible while throwing water on the fiery hot rumors of her making a return at the Rumble.

As of right now, there are no major reports indicating that Paige is going to make one of those big surprise returns at the Royal Rumble. However, if her music hits, it will most likely generate a major pop as fans go into a frenzy to see the popular superstar get back in the ring.

The WWE Royal Rumble 2020 takes place on Sunday, January 26 from Houston, Texas.