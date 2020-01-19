Paige reveals her WWE dream opponents for a return to the ring

WWE star Paige has been out of action for almost two years due to her unfortunate injury situation back in 2017. It was considered career-ending for the popular star and forced her to take a different direction as a ringside manager and now an analyst on WWE Backstage.
However, the former Divas champion has a never say never mentality as she and fans have seen Daniel Bryan make an epic comeback following his situation. Just recently, Paige discussed who she’d like to face if that return to the ring happens.
Paige ranks one superstar at top of dream opponents
The Nature Boy Ric Flair had a popular catchphrase, “To be the man, you gotta beat the man.” It appears that could be Paige’s mentality for re-establishing herself in the ring should she ever return.
She named The Man Becky Lynch as her No. 1 dream opponent. Lynch is the current WWE Raw Women’s Champion and previously held both titles after winning an impressive WrestleMania main event match.
Paige listed several of the talented women’s superstars from the NXT roster as well when speaking to Daily Mail Online about her dream opponents.
“You’d want to face the top person in the company and obviously that would be Becky [Lynch], so I’d want to face her,” Paige said. “There’s so many. I’d want to face Rhea Ripley. I’d want to face Candice [LeRae]. All the Four Horsewomen. I’d want to face everyone, bring them all on.”
Paige doesn’t rule out Royal Rumble rumors
Paige has been asked about her return to the ring while participating in the media tour for the UK. Sportsmail asked her about her potential for a surprise return at the WWE’s Royal Rumble 2020 which will take place in Houston, Texas next Sunday.
“People keep asking me about that,” Paige responded. “I think it’s because I put out the tweet about 2020 being big for me. We’ll have to wait and see.”
Paige was referring to a series of tweets in which she talked about the continuous online stuff she deals with from naysayers, trolls, and critics.
I get told that my glory days are over w/ my career & that I’m a “slut” coz of the crap that got released about me. Just know again. Ppl make mistakes when they’re young. I’m not that person. Also my glory days are far from over.
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 3, 2020
I have a whole a lot of career left in me. 2020 will be a good year for me.
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 3, 2020
Paige also did a full-length interview segment on Good Morning Britain alongside Stephanie McMahon in which she addressed the possibility of a return to the ring.
She seems to be doing a good job of making it seem possible while throwing water on the fiery hot rumors of her making a return at the Rumble.