Paige has surgery, misses WWE Monday Night Raw this week

The Kabuki Warriors got a shot at the WWE women’s tag team champions of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross and lost. One thing fans noticed was that Paige was not with her team and announced she had surgery.

What happened to Paige and when will she be back?

Paige surgery

Anytime Paige needs surgery, it is scary. Remember, Paige ended her wrestling career in her early 20s due to a bad neck that was getting worse.

While some fans speculated that it was a Paige plastic surgery, that was not the case. In a worst-case scenario, it was another neck surgery.

The good news is that Paige said that everything will be okay.

Paige said she had another consultation with her doctor and he gave her the bad news. She said she has the neck of a 60-year-old. Paige said the first fusion surgery healed perfectly but she has another hernia above it.

She said that she hopes this is just “one more surgery” and gave a praying hands emoji.

While wrestling fans see the Kabuki Warriors losing without Paige and hope to get her back soon to help them, fans of Paige just want to see her make it through the latest surgeries okay.

I’ll be back supporting my girls in no time 😊 not going anywhere! https://t.co/tyrKahmAhU — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) August 10, 2019

There is no way that WWE has her working at ringside for the Kabuki Warriors after her surgery. She will need to heal up enough to get cleared for just standing there because they can’t risk her accidentally taking a bump while at ringside.

This means that she will probably be out of action for up to a month, if not a little longer.

Nia Jax, who is also out injured, sent Paige some support as well, calling her “strong” and “brave” and “amazing.” Mandy Rose also said Paige is “so strong” and sent her love to her “mama.”