OWE makes an appearance at AEW rally: What is Oriental Wrestling Entertainment?

So-Cal Uncensored challenges Oriental Wrestling Entertainment for Double or Nothing. Pic credit: AEW

At the AEW rally back in January, Cody Rhodes mentioned that the new company had reached a partnership agreement with the Oriental Wrestling Entertainment (OWE) from China.

Little else was said, other than that they were a mix of cruiserweight wrestling and Cirque du Soleil.

At the new Double or Nothing rally , more was learned about the company and a match was set up for them at the upcoming PPV event.

What is Oriental Wrestling Entertainment?

Oriental Wrestling Entertainment is the biggest professional wrestling promotion based in China. The Double or Nothing rally revealed more to the fans.

So-Cal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) came out to make the introductions. The introduced the audience to OWE COO Michael Nee, CEO Dragon Fu and CIMA.

CIMA is the legendary Japanese superstar who actually went back years with Christopher Daniels. He was trained by Ultimo Dragon and is who went to China to help train the young superstars there.

CIMA won 21 titles between Dragon Gate and Dragon Gate USA.

Here is a look at Oriental Wrestling Entertainment.

What will OWE do at Double or Nothing?

The reason that Christopher Daniels was out there was to offer a challenge – one that was accepted.

Daniels showed complete respect to CIMA and said that So-Cal Uncensored would love to work with OWE in the company’s first match at an AEW event – Double or Nothing. The match will be SCU vs. CIMA and two of his OWE wrestlers.

All Elite Wrestling Double or Nothing is now offering presales for tickets on their official website to ensure that fans — not scalpers — get first cracks at the tickets to the May 25 show at the MGM Grand Casino in Las Vegas.

