NXT stars Bianca Belair, Shanya Baszler set new Royal Rumble record

The WWE Royal Rumble 2020 brought the third installment in terms of the Rumble match for the women. Once again, it featured plenty of surprise entrants including legends of the women’s division and many NXT superstars.

That included Bianca Belair who entered the match early and set a new record and held it by herself until a fellow NXT star came along and tied it.

Bianca Belair sets Royal Rumble match record

The women’s edition of the WWE Royal Rumble 2020 match came early on in the card and was full of entertaining spots throughout. The first official entrant was Alexa Bliss. However, she’d have her hands full when Bianca Belair came in as the No. 2 competitor.

Belair and Bliss would remain in the match for quite a while too. They had several situations in which they teased eliminating each other or being eliminated by other competitors.

Belair would make her first elimination by getting rid of legend Mighty Molly, the third entrant in the match. She’d go on to eliminate Alexa’s tag partner Nikki Cross fifth followed by a double-elimination involving Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

Other eliminations included Alexa Bliss, Candice LeRae, Dana Brooke, and Tamina.

When all was said and done, she’d end up with a total of eight eliminations in the match and was eliminated 16th overall by the No. 30 entrant.

According to a WWE tweet, Belair lasted 33 minutes in the match. It was certainly an impressive debut on a major WWE pay-per-view for Bianca Belair.

Shayna Baszler enters at No. 30 and ties Belair’s record

The popular pick and odds-on-favorite to win the Royal Rumble 2020 match was former NXT Champion Shayna Baszler. After the humorous return of Santina Marella, Baszler would enter as the 30th competitor in the match and quickly showed why she was a favorite.

Baszler would toss mostly NXT stars out of the ring but had an impressive run nonetheless. She’d eliminate Tegan Nox first as the 21st superstar to go over the top.

Next, Baszler tossed out Raw’s Zelina Vega, followed by Shotzi Blackheart and Carmella.

Baszler also got rid of SmackDown’s Carmella and NXT UK’s Toni Storm. She eliminated the returning Naomi 26th and Beth Phoenix 28th.

Many fans saw the momentum, but it became a buildup towards the grand finale. In the end, it was The Queen Charlotte Flair claiming the win by outlasting Baszler and eliminating her to win.

Charlotte Flair eliminates Shayna Baszler to win the Women’s #RoyalRumble! pic.twitter.com/tovTDQJiA1 — Authors of Wrestling (@authofwrestling) January 27, 2020

The latest WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view brought a brand new record with two bright NXT superstars tying for the distinction. The future certainly looks good thanks to Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler’s superstar performances.

The WWE Royal Rumble 2020 was shown on the WWE Network on Sunday, January 26.