NXT officially raids SmackDown on FOX, runs over main roster stars

There were some huge issues for SmackDown on FOX because there were travel delays coming back from Saudi Arabia. As a result, it gave NXT stars a chance to invade the Friday night show.

It all started with Shayna Baszler attacking and laying out Bayley and Sasha Banks as the fans all chanted “NXT.”

That was just the start.

Matt Riddle and Keith Lee

Sami Zayn was in the back doing an interview and said that the NXT stars better not cross him if they show up.

However, before he could say anything else, Matt Riddle and Keith Lee showed up and got in his face.

Sami Zayn ended up running to the ring, with Riddle and Lee in pursuit. Riddle hit the bro Derrick on Zayn and then Lee hit a massive moonsault and Zayn was left laying.

Tommaso Ciampa

Up next, Miz came out and said that he was supposed to interview Bray Wyatt, but it couldn’t happen because of the flight delays.

Tommaso Ciampa then came out. He asked if MizTV was supposed to be Must-See TV and if The Miz was supposed to be the biggest must-see wrestler in WWE.

However, Tommaso said he is the greatest sports entertainer of all-time. Ciampa said that Miz is everything that is wrong with Raw and SmackDown, playing actor and talk show host.

“Miz, while you play the part, boy, Tommaso Ciampa is the part.”

The two then wrestled and Tommaso Ciampa beat The Miz with the Fairy Tale Ending in an eight-minute match.

The NXT Women

The women of NXT attacked as well. Backstage, Bianca Belair attacked both Dana Brooke and Carmella and destroyed both SmackDown superstars.

Then, it was time for Fire & Desire to battle, but since Brooke and Carmella were laid out, former NXT UK Champion Rhea Ripley and Teagan Nox showed up for the match.

It took just over one minute for Ripley and Nox to destroy Fire & Desire.

Adam Cole BAY-BAY

After the match with Miz and Tommaso Ciampa, the cameras went backstage and it was time to see Daniel Bryan, who approached Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

Bryan asked what they were doing there. Triple H said that when he heard NXT mentioned on the Survivor Series commercial, it sounded like they were called out.

Daniel Bryan asked if Triple H wanted to go fight right now.

Instead, Triple H called out Adam Cole BAY-BAY.

That was the main event of the night. Bryan said he would fight as long as it was for the NXT Championship.

Adam Cole: “BOOM!”

The two fought in an amazing 20-minute match — one of the best on SmackDown in a long time and Adam Cole won the match with the Last Shot, pinning Daniel Bryan.

After the match, the NXT roster showed up to celebrate with Triple H and Shawn Michaels and Triple H said that if Raw and SmackDown wants to pick a fight, he will take it.

Raw and SmackDown vs. NXT. He built an army for a fight and stated “this is our ring. We have fired the first shot. Raw, SmackDown, let’s see what you got. Just remember one thing — We are NXT.”

WWE SmackDown airs on Friday nights at 8/c on Fox.