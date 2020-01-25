NWA Hard Times 2020 recap, results and grades: New champions crowned at PPV

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

The NWA Hard Times PPV took place on Friday night, starting a big weekend of professional wrestling action.

Here is a look at the results of NWA Hard Times, where two titles changed hands.

NWA Hard Times Breakdown

NWA Hard Times is the first PPV of 2020 for the NWA.

For fans who have not caught it yet, the NWA is back and is presenting studio wrestling like the old-school NWA from TBS. It airs on YouTube for free every Tuesday, They use “seasons” and each season ends with a PPV.

This is the second PPV, following the second season, and had a few stories coming in.

The world title was on the line, as Nick Aldis was defending his title against a Ring of Honor superstar in Flip Gordon. This plays into Aldis’ ongoing feud with old friend Marty Scrull, a man who just signed a new deal to be the head booker of ROH.

Also up was NWA legends, the Rock N Roll Express, who won the tag team titles, defending their titles. Finally, NWA is bringing back the legendary TV title and the tournament for that continued tonight.

NWA Hard Times Results and Grades

TV Title Tournament Match: Trevor Murdoch beat The Question Mark (**)

TV Title Tournament Match: Dan Maff beat Zicky Dice (* 1/2)

TV Title Tournament Match: Ricky Starks beat Matt Cross (** 1/2)

TV Title Tournament Match: Tim Storm best Ken Anderson by forfeit (NR)

NWA Tag Team Championship: Eli Drake and James Storm beat Rock N Roll Express (c) and Wildcards in a triple threat match (** 1/2)

NWA Women’s Championship: Thunder Rosa best Allysin Kay (c) (***)

TV Title Tournament Match: Trevor Murdoch beat Dan Maff (**)

TV Title Tournament Match: Ricky Starks beat Tim Storm (***)

NWA National Championship: Scott Steiner beat Aron Stevens by DQ (* 1/2)

NWA World Championship: Nick Aldis (c) beat Flip Gordon (*** 1/2)

NWA TV Championship: Ricky Starks beat Trevor Murdoch (***)

NWA Hard Times Review

There was no chance that Nick Aldis would lose his NWA world title to Flip Gordon, but the entire arrival of Marty Scurll during the event made up for that lack of belief.

It has been confirmed that Marty Scurll will be appearing tonight at NWA Hard Times. What will The Villain have to say? Will the new head booker of Ring of Honor continue his rivalry with #NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis? What is next for #MartyScurll?#NWAHardTimes pic.twitter.com/P6YGDiCLYo — WrestleNews365 (@365Wrestle) January 24, 2020

Before the match, Scurll showed up and said he wanted a title shot but Nick Aldis said that Scurll doesn’t call the shots and had him thrown out of the building.

Despite the fact everyone knew who was winning, the two put on a great 15-minute match and Aldis continues to prove he is the perfect man to carry the NWA into the future.

As for the TV Championship, the tournament was down to two men and Trevor Murdoch faced Ricky Starks for the title in the main event.

This is perfect since Murdoch is old school (a former WWE tag team champion who looks like NWA legend Dick Murdoch) and Ricky Starks is one of the NWA’s brightest future stars.

With Murdock beating ECW legend Dan Maff and Starks beating former NWA Champion Tim Storm, they also proved they deserve the opportunity.

By the way, Starks also beat Matt Cross who Lucha Underground fans might remember as Son of Havoc.

Ricky Starks winning was the right choice here as well, and NWA has a great new champion.

.@starkmanjones has done the impossible! He went 3 for 3 tonight and is your @nwa Television Champion!#NWAHardTimes Thank you all for joining us! Goodnight! pic.twitter.com/0aZUjeQ2vD — NWA (@nwa) January 25, 2020

As for the tag team titles, this was surprising. Many people thought the Wildcards were taking the titles to help give Nick Aldis’ stable all the belts, but NWA went with two very familiar names in former Impact Wrestling stars James Storm and Eli Drake.

Thunder Rosa winning the NWA Women’s Championship was also the right move, as she has Melina by her side and will lead the NWA into the future for the women.

Twitter is blowing up sharing congratulations for the new #NWA Women’s World Champion. @thunderrosa22 has worked hard to earn her Championship at #NWAHardTimes. pic.twitter.com/47l11G8Bwy — NWA (@nwa) January 25, 2020

There was one more title match, as Aron Stevens (Damien Sandow from WWE) defended his NWA National Championship against Scott Steiner. Yes, that Scott Steiner.

Not much to say here. I guess Steiner is good for a nostalgia pop.

Overall, the NWA had a solid second PPV and since they don’t charge anything close to what AEW or WWE charges for their PPV events, it was well worth the money.

The next NWA PPV will be the Crockett Cup in April. NWA Powerrr airs Tuesdays on YouTube.