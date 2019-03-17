Nikki Bella takes credit for WWE women superstars main eventing WrestleMania 35

17th March 2019 10:54 AM ET

The WWE Women’s Evolution started when Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks joined Paige on the main roster after success in NXT and proved that great wrestling was more important than Divas.

The Divas stood in their way at the time, led by Nikki Bella, but soon the new WWE superstars from NXT took over and never looked back.

In April, the women have a chance to work the main event at WrestleMania 35 for the first time, as Ronda Rousey will defend her Raw women’s championship against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a triple-threat match.

Strangely, in an interview with Reel Talker, Nikki Bella took credit for this opportunity.

“It’s like being a proud mom. It’s like, you can raise your kids a certain way, right? And then when they accomplish something, you show them your footsteps, you give them the path, and then when they take that on, it’s like passing the torch,” Bella said.

“You just watch with such pride and that’s what I feel when I watch the women. It just makes me so proud that all of my hard work for twelve years there meant something and it made a change and it continues to make a change.”

It seems almost hilarious due to the fact that the entire reason the WWE Women’s Evolution began was that fans were ready for serious wrestlers to come in and replace the women who were just there because they had a pretty face.

Yes, Nikki Bella was the face of the “Divas” but she had nothing to do with the new WWE female superstars outside of being the wrestler model that they ran over and replaced.

The women are competing in the main event at WrestleMania 35 because Ronda Rousey is the most bankable name the women have ever had, Becky Lynch is one of WWE’s hottest stars — male or female — and Charlotte Flair is one of the most hated wrestlers in the company.

WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 at 7/6c on WWE Network.