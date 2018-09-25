Nikki Bella and John Cena not talking since the WWE super couple broke off engagement

Nikki Bella and John Cena had a huge WWE WrestleMania moment last year when Cena dropped to a knee and proposed to his fiancee. However, for the next year, Nikki Bella and John Cena lied about their relationship to keep the ratings for their reality TV show Total Bellas high.

The two broke up but hid it and kept lying to their fans until the relationship played out on Total Bellas and it showed that they split up months before they announced it.

Now, the news is out and the world knows that Nikki Bella and John Cena are no longer dating, much less engaged, the two have been able to speak openly about their relationship.

Us Magazine reported that Nikki Bella said that she has not spoken to John Cena recently.

“He’s doing him and I’m doing me,” Bella said about her former boyfriend.

She also said that she is working on herself and that she is trying to be fully happy, something that she said that she wants.

Nikki Bella and her sister Brie recently returned to the WWE and are wrestling full-time again. They competed on WWE Raw on Monday night and will be in the main event at Evolution, the first all women’s WWE pay-per-view.

“I had a beautiful and loving six-year relationship with a wonderful man,” Bella said when she announced the breakup. “I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what’s best for me.”

According to Nikki Bella, she broke up with John Cena because if they stayed together one of them would have to sacrifice their career and she refused to give up hers, choosing the Bella business over the man she claimed to love.

Now that the relationship is over with and John Cena is making his mark in Hollywood, Nikki Bella has not spoken to the man she dated for six years and is moving on with her life.