Nia Jax has legitimate WWE heat after yet another botch, this one at the Royal Rumble

Nia Jax has developed a reputation as a sloppy worker and has now legitimately injured two different WWE superstars in less than three months.

The first was the biggest and the one that hurt the WWE the most. Nia Jax accidentally punched Becky Lynch in the face before the Survivor Series.

This punch gave Becky a black eye and caused a concussion. The WWE had to pull Lynch out of the Survivor Series match with Ronda Rousey and replace her with Charlotte Flair.

It ended up for the better, as now it looks like Lynch and Rousey will main event WrestleMania 35 instead.

That also doesn’t excuse the sloppy punch and the fact that the WWE rewarded Nia Jax for the accident by giving her a bigger push based on the punch.

Nia Jax at the Royal Rumble

In an inexplicable move, the WWE had R-Truth come out as the 30th competitor in the Royal Rumble and then Nia Jax attacked him and put herself in the match.

This wasn’t the first time that a woman put herself in the men’s Royal Rumble match. Chyna, Beth Phoenix and Karma all did the same thing. However, the new WWE has said there would be no intergender fighting.

This had Nia Jax beat up R-Truth, replace him, throw Mustafa Ali out of the ring and then get triple teamed by Dolph Ziggler, Rey Mysterio and Randy Orton before she was eliminated.

There is still no word on why the WWE is doing this but then the next night on Monday Night Raw, she also attacked Dean Ambrose.

However, she now has some major heat on her again — and it is once again due to sloppy work. In her original attack, she legit hurt R-Truth. Jerry Lawler talked about it on his podcast.

“And this got real heat for real. She blasted poor R-Truth and knocked him face-first into that wall. He was hot, for real hot. They were having to hold him back there. She made it look good.” Jerry “The King”Lawler

The good news is that the WWE repaid R-Truth by not only letting him win the United States Championship on SmackDown Live two night later but also letting him pin both Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura.

The bad news is that Nia Jax is using this as a positive movement in her career again.

Hahahaha!!!! You guys STAY talking about me!! Well since it’s super cold outside give me ALL THE HEAT 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/BZQBr3Oxbx — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) February 1, 2019

