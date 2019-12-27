New WWE United States Champion: Watch as Andrade defeats Rey Mysterio for title at MSG

On Thursday night, Andrade Cien Almas won the WWE United States Championship during an event held at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. It made for a surprising random title change, as it was a non-televised house show-style event. It also means Rey Mysterio is no longer champion.

Video shows Andrade winning United States Championship

A highlight clip arrived online Thursday night showing what went down for the finish. In the video, defending champion Rey Mysterio goes for a move from off the corner with Andrade down on the mat. However, he gets a leg up to fend off Mysterio — then pops up and hits a finisher before claiming the quick pinfall.

After the pin is official and the bell rings, the fans go wild at Madison Square Garden as Andrade secures his first-ever major championship on the main roster.

Andrade is the NEW US CHAMPION pic.twitter.com/ZciHGo4YR1 — Fightful Wrestling (@FightfulWrestle) December 27, 2019

The Mexican professional wrestler is a former WWE NXT Champion that fans had hoped wouldn’t be misused or lost on the main roster. Based on tonight’s title win — it seems he could be on a good path.

He’s now the new United States Champion and is No. 167 in the history of the title. He’s the first superstar to win the title at a house show since July 7, 2017, when A.J. Styles surprised everyone and did it.

Rey Mysterio won the United States belt from Styles at Raw a month ago.

As for Mysterio, his United States Championship reign ends at just over a month. It was also the second time Mysterio has held the title in the past year and his second-ever reign. One has to think something else is in the works for Mysterio now, although a title rematch will probably be coming at some point.

The best part of Andrade’s United States Championship victory is the surprise factor — letting fans know that belts can change hands at any moment in any place. It also seems that fans who attend house shows in New York City may have the best chance to see it happen.