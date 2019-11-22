New WWE Intercontinental Championship belt revealed on SmackDown ahead of Survivor Series

Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown helped to set the stage for Sunday’s 2019 Survivor Series pay-per-view, with a variety of matches and promos involving the competitors.

Several of the PPV matches will feature triple-threat situations involving respective champions from Raw, SmackDown, and NXT. In one of those matches, it will be the NXT North American Champion, United States Champion, and WWE Intercontinental Champion squaring off.

The latter of those champions received a newly-designed title ahead of the match.

Sami Zayn presents new Intercontinental Championship belt

During a segment on Friday’s SmackDown episode, Sami Zayn came out to the ring with his pal, the WWE Intercontinental Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura, ahead of Sunday’s triple-threat match.

Zayn had a mysterious black bag in hand and told Nakamura he had a special gift for him. He was presenting it from “one stud to another.” Zayn told Nakamura it was time for “out with the old and in with the new.”

With that, Zayn pulled a brand new Intercontinental Championship belt out of the bag and had Nakamura drop the other belt. A proud Shinsuke Nakamura put the shiny new championship belt over his shoulder.

Here’s a look at how that reveal went down:

Soon after, The Undisputed Era’s music hit to bring out Adam Cole along with NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish and Kyle O’ Reilly, as well as NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, United States Champion.

As Undisputed Era’s Cole cut a promo suggesting NXT was going to dominate this Sunday, New Day’s music hit to bring out Kofi and Big E.

All of that led to a match involving New Day teaming with Heavy Machinery against Undisputed Era.

A closer look at new Intercontinental Championship belt

WWE posted several larger images (below) of the new Intercontinental Championship belt on social media soon after the reveal on SmackDown. So far, it appears that the fans’ reactions to this title change have been mostly positive.

“Best belt you’ve released in years,” one fan commented on Twitter.

“This is beautiful,” another Twitter commenter said.

“When your mid-card title continues to look better than the WWE and Universal title,” another said.

The reveal of the WWE Intercontinental Championship belt is the second brand new championship belt unveiled on SmackDown in a week or so. Previously, Bray Wyatt (aka The Fiend), unveiled the new blue WWE Universal Championship to match the SmackDown brand’s color.

Shinsuke Nakamura will bring his new WWE Intercontinental Championship belt to Sunday’s Survivor Series, but it won’t be on the line. Instead, it will be Nakamura taking on Roderick Strong and AJ Styles in a triple-threat match for brand bragging rights.

Fans can see the match on the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view this Sunday night beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on WWE Network.

