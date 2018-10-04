Nattie from Total Divas talks about why tonight’s episode broke her heart

Total Divas was on tonight and it had one of the most heartbreaking moments for Nattie.

However, it wasn’t anything heartbreaking on the actual episode itself. Instead, it was memories from watching the episode.

What bothered Nattie from Total Divas?

Tonight on Total Divas, Natalya was battling Mickey James in the main event and Ronda Rousey came down for the save.

It was a nice moment and one that led to a match where Nattie teamed up with Rousey in a tag team match. Not everything was good, as a Nattie wardrobe malfunction went viral when a fan photo circulated on the Internet.

“And I’m not even gonna be taken seriously because all everybody’s thinking about when they see me is literally seeing my entire crotch,” Nattie said

However, there was something else on the episode that really bothered her.

Her father Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart was on Total Divas tonight.

This episode has me missing my dad so much! Wish he was here♥️ #totaldivas pic.twitter.com/mKjLvaNGAU — Nattie (@NatbyNature) October 4, 2018

Jim Neidhart passed away earlier this year but she was still able to go to him to talk when she needed a dad when this episode was aired.

Nattie was watching Total Divas at the same time as the fans tonight and it really brought back a rush of emotions to the WWE superstar

Watching my dad on #TotalDivas makes me smile so much… feels like he’s right here. 🙏 https://t.co/362UkBIr28 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) October 4, 2018

What else happened on Total Divas?

The rest of Total Divas dealt with awkwardness as Lana and Rusev took part in a photo shoot that made some think they were both naked which got them some serious heat backstage from the PG company they work for.

Finally, Trinity promised to start eating healthier as he husband Jay Uso was able to lose a lot of weight with his diet.

Total Divas airs on Wednesday nights at 9:30 p.m. EST on E!