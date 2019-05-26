More WWE superstars react to AEW Double or Nothing

Last night, a curious tweet went out from Sasha Banks, where she referenced Awesome Kong making her professional wrestling return at AEW Double or Nothing.

Banks then followed up with a tweet congratulating the women competing for AEW and said she was “excited for women’s wrestling.”

Congratulations ladies!

I’m excited for women’s wrestling! ❤️ — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) May 26, 2019

It turns out that Sasha Banks wasn’t the only WWE superstar watching AEW Double or Nothing last night.

Before the PPV hit the air, Big E (who is hilarious on Twitter) took to social media and posted that he hoped everyone enjoyed the show and that he wished the best for everyone involved — using funny “REDACTED” quotes.

I hope everyone enjoys [REDACTED] today. I genuinely wish the best for all involved in [REDACTED]! — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) May 25, 2019

Big E wasn’t the only New Day member either as Xavier Woods didn’t even care about redacting anything and posted a photo of New Day with the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega with his luck sent.

Woods also sent this out during the show.

And this…

And a gif of former WWE superstar Tye Dillinger, who made his debut at AEW Double or Nothing last night under the name Shawn Spears.

Also, who all knows that Peyton Royce of the IIconics is dating Shawn Spears? Plus, she is also friends with Britt Baker, the woman who won the very first AEW women’s match last night.

Whoa 😍🤤 what a hunk @Perfec10n — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) May 25, 2019

Matt Hardy sent out his best wishes as well for the AEW Double or Nothing event.

Best of luck to my dear friends who are out to change the world today. — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 25, 2019

Karl Anderson, who worked with The Young Bucks in Japan, sent out a thinly veiled message as well during AEW Double or Nothing.

God I miss those #Boys — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) May 26, 2019

WWE female superstar Naomi, who most recently competed in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match was watching the AEW Double or Nothing PPV as well and made sure that her fans on Twitter knew.

Last night, the announcers at AEW Double or Nothing gave a special call out to the generic Luchador for Tihuana named El Generico. For those who don’t know, that was Sami Zayn’s gimmick before he signed with WWE and Zayn still pulls out that old Twitter account occasionally for fun posts.

Hola amigos! Someone has stealing to my account but is back to now normally. Any good things are happen tonight? Enjoy a pro wrestle! – EG WEB TRANSLATE — El Generico (@ElGenerico) May 26, 2019

In possibly the most shocking, Ringside News posted a screengrab from a private Instagram page where someone posted about that they loved AEW Double or Nothing. The screengrab showed that Undertaker’s official Instagram account liked the post.

AEW is officially here and it seems that even WWE superstars are taking notice.