MJF signs multi-year deal with AEW

AEW is just over two months away from launching their weekly TV show and they have now signed their best young heel to a multi-year deal.

While names like Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega will bring in mainstream audiences, it is young talents like MJF that the company will develop to become their core stars.

AEW took a step to reach that point when they inked MJF to a multi-year deal. This came in the form of an extension with the promotion that locks him up as one of their top stars for when the TV show begins.

🚨 Breaking News – @the_MJF signs extension, converting to a new multiple year agreement with @AEWrestling pic.twitter.com/LoInxfDy60 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 19, 2019

When AEW first announced they were forming, the core talents included the men who started it — The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, and Kenny Omega. They also brought along Hangman Adam Page and signed Chris Jericho.

The former Neville (PAC) also appeared but he pulled out due to his commitments to Dragon Gate.

However, the important talent to lock up are the young stars people are unfamiliar with, wrestlers they can then build into stars.

AEW introducing characters

AEW has started to introduce these characters on the YouTube series, Being the Elite, as well as on their first three PPV events — Double or Nothing, Fyter Fest, and Fight for the Fallen.

This includes talent such as MJF, Sonny Guevera, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, Joey Janela, Kip Sabian, Brandon Cutler, and Darby Allin. Locking these guys up and then developing them and nurturing them into stars is how AEW will become a major power.

MJF has developed into the best heel in the company, next to Chris Jericho, and signing him to this multi-year deal will allow them to groom him to step up and take over the role of the company’s top heel for years to come.