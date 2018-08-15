Miz & Mrs. renewed for a second season by USA Network

Miz & Mrs is still airing its first season, but fans of the couple and of the WWE Universe got some great news today.

A video promo released by The Miz and his wife Maryse — the stars of the show — revealed that the USA Network has already picked up Miz & Mrs for a second season.

It is a slightly different format from Total Divas and Total Bellas. Total Divas follows the women of the WWE as they make their names in the WWE.

Total Bellas follows the lives of couple John Cena and Nikki Bella as they tried to make it work as well as Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella as they got married and had their child.

However, Total Bellas is about the sisters first and the couples second. Miz & Mrs is all about the husband and wife wrestling couple as they get through life — both personal and in the WWE.

This first season included Maryse having the couple’s first child — Monroe.

Possibly the most interesting thing about the show is letting fans see the real Miz — not the arrogant primadonna that his character portrays, but the real man who is friendly, outgoing and more than a little goofy.

It is no surprise that Miz & Mrs has been more popular than Total Bellas. For one thing, the couple is much more likable than anyone on Total Bellas. Second, USA Network has many more viewers than E! TV.

But, it might be a little surprising at how popular it really was.

Miz & Mrs had 1.5 million viewers for the premiere episode of season 1 — the most for any USA Network reality series since Tough Enough in 2011 (another WWE related series).

The second week of Miz & Mrs held up well with 1.3 million viewers. the third episode brought in fewer viewers at 1.225 million, but the rating was higher, up from a 0.46 to a 0.47. It was enough to secure Miz & Mrs a second season.

Miz and Mrs airs on Tuesdays at 10/9c on USA.