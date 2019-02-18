Miz and Maryse: WWE super couple announces pregnancy at Elimination Chamber PPV

Miz and Maryse are having another baby. Pic credit: WWE

Before Miz and Shane McMahon defended their WWE SmackDown Live tag team titles at the Elimination Chamber PPV, Miz made a huge announcement.

Miz called out his wife Maryse to the stage. He then said that he will give all his announcements to the WWE Universe. This was no different.

Miz then handed the microphone to Maryse. At that moment, Maryse said that they were preagnant with their second child.

After the announcement, Shane McMahon came out and congratulated both Miz and Maryse and then she left to the back before the match started.

Things did not go as well after the match as The Usos beat Miz and Shane McMahon when Jimmy Uso pinned Miz.

This came as a slight surprise since Jimmy Uso was arrested last week for disorderly conduct when he faced off with a police officer after he and his wife Naomi were pulled over.

For Miz and Maryse, this is the WWE super couple’s second child. Monroe Sky Mizanin was born in 2018 and much of the pregnancy was shown on the reality TV show Miz and Mrs.

With Miz and Mrs. coming back for another season, one wonders if the second baby’s story will be told on the popular USA Network series.