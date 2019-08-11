Matt Riddle meets Goldberg backstage at WWE SummerSlam

Matt Riddle has been talking a lot of smack online about Bill Goldberg.

It got so bad that Chris Jericho, who doesn’t even work for WWE anymore, came online and told Riddle to take his advice and stop burying wrestlers online.

Booker T and Lance Storm also took their shots at Matt Riddle online as well.

At SummerSlam, Matt Riddle showed up and snooped around backstage. He said he wanted to find the locker rooms of both Brock Lesnar and Goldberg. He found Lesnar’s and then moved on.

He then found Goldberg’s and took a moment to look around. When he turned to leave, Riddle went face-to-face with Bill Goldberg.

Here is how Matt Riddle described their confrontation.

“He goes, ‘we got some talking to do!’ And I’m like, ‘well we can talk anytime bro!’ He’s like, ‘yeah?’ And I’m like, ‘yeah!’ And I was like, ‘alright, bro, anytime.’ And he’s like, ‘I’m not your bro!’ And I’m like, ‘Alright, bro. Take it easy. whatever’ And then he’s like, ‘yeah, we’ll see. I’ll see ya later. And hey, it was a pleasure meeting you.’ And I go, ‘the pleasure was all mine, bro.’ And then he goes, ‘I’m not your bro.’ And then I walked away, I had to come here.”

According to WWE’s Pat McAfee, WWE recorded the confrontation and there is a chance that we will see the Matt Riddle and Bill Goldberg confrontation on TV.