Matt Riddle and Brock Lesnar had altercation backstage at WWE Royal Rumble

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

While there were rumors a lot of NXT stars could show up for the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble, there were only two in the men’s match. The most impressive was Keith Lee, but Matt Riddle was also there.

Keith Lee went face-to-face with Brock Lesnar in the match and the champion put him over huge with amazing facial reactions.

However, Matt Riddle didn’t come into the ring until after Brock Lesnar was eliminated and then Riddle was eliminated quickly.

There are now rumors from Ryan Satin (who also works for WWE) that Riddle and Lesnar had a confrontation backstage. That confrontation might have doomed Riddle’s showing that night.

Matt Riddle at the Royal Rumble

WWE chose two of the most popular men in NXT to take place in the men’s Royal Rumble match. Keith Lee is a monster star and Matt Riddle is a massive fan favorite.

Read More WWE places Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff in charge of creative on Raw and SmackDown Live

However, after Brock Lesnar put over Keith Lee like the big deal that he is (“he’s a big boy,” “who is this motherf*cker?”), Matt Riddle was an afterthought.

The fans went nuts when Matt Riddle made his way out to the ring and then watched as he was quickly eliminated by Barton Corbin.

Why would WWE bring Matt Riddle to the Royal Rumble if they just wanted to have him tossed quickly?

Matt Riddle and Brock Lesnar

Ryan Satin said that Matt Riddle and Brock Lesnar had an incident backstage. He said the two wrestlers “passed each other while walking backstage and a tense encounter ensued.”

Satin also said that this was not meant to build to a match or storyline and it was a tense argument.

Matt Riddle has said for a long time that he wants to be the man to retire Brock Lesnar.

The two men have a lot in common. Brock Lesnar is a former UFC heavyweight champion and has a 5-3 record. Matt Riddle also competed in UFC and his MMA record was 8-3 before UFC let him go due to drug test failures.

This isn’t the first time that Matt Riddle has rubbed a WWE superstar the wrong way as he also talked smack about Bill Goldberg while he was working the WWE Saudi Arabia PPV against The Undertaker.

There is no word on if his poor showing at Royal Rumble caused his early elimination as punishment. On Wednesday night on NXT, Riddle and Pete Dunne face The Grizzled Young Veterans in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, so fans will wait and see if he still gets a push at that time.

WWE NXT airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on USA Network.