Marty Scurll chooses Ring of Honor over AEW and gets a huge promotion

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

Everyone thought Marty Scurll would leave Ring of Honor when his contract expired and head to the green pastures of AEW. His friends in The Elite were there waiting for him; it was just a matter of time.

However, Ring of Honor made Marty an offer he couldn’t refuse.

Not only did Ring of Honor back up a giant truck of money and pay Marty Scurll what is reported to be WWE-level main roster money, but they gave him something that made him the most powerful man in Ring of Honor.

ROH wanted to keep Marty so bad that PWInsider reports that they made him the booker of the company to sign him to a new deal.

Delirious had bene booker for most of the last decade, despite fans believing he had worn out his welcome. While Delirious will still be with creative, it will be under Marty Scurll.

Read More Former Impact Wrestling world champion leaving after Hard to Kill for AEW

This means heading into 2020, Marty Scurll will book the storylines, championship pushes, and wrestling angles for Ring of Honor — and be one of their top stars at the same time.

Not only that, but Marty Scurll’s new contract will still allow him to work with the NWA. Scurll started an angle to challenge Nick Aldis for the NWA World Championship on NWA Powerrr.

With the freedom to work in the NWA, a considerable sum of money, and the hand to the book of Ring of Honor, this was something that Marty Scurll couldn’t turn down, even with his friends in AEW.

Last night, Ring of Honor held a show at Center Stage in Atlanta, and that was reportedly Scurll’s first booking night on the job. He is also working on a special free show on Feb. 9.

Both WWE and AEW were interested in Scurll, and NWA brought him in so he could work with them. He was a major free agent and might be Ring of Honor’s best signing as they head into the new decade.