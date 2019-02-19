Mark ‘The Undertaker’ Calaway not dead: Death rumor returns but it’s not real

The death hoaxes are almost getting out of control lately and the latest one hit the WWE Universe and surrounded the Dead Man himself — The Undertaker, Mark Calaway.

The news hit and when rapper King Krucial posted to his 24,600 fans that Undertaker died on Feb. 16.

Mark Calloway aka The Undertaker Peacefully Passed By A Home On Feb 16, 2019… pic.twitter.com/idPd6hJlJW — #SauceGod (@KingKrucial) February 17, 2019

Quickly, it was disproven and many fans accused the rapper of just trying to get attention. He even started sharing people’s reactions on his page as well.

Not only is the Undertaker not dead, but this is a hoax that has been going on for over 20 years now and not only included The Undertaker but other larger than life WWE superstars.

Five days ago, Undertaker teased an important meeting on his Instagram account and the news soon hit that he was taking bookings for appearances outside of the WWE.

Soon after, it was reported that he was appearing at Starrcast II, which happened to be at a convention held by AEW wrestling prior to their huge Double or Nothing event this year. The rumors flew through the WWE Universe that the Undertaker was leaving the company.

However, Undertaker is not going to AEW — he is just allowed to do conventions anywhere he wants, and that includes Starrcast II. He will almost definitely not show up at the Double or Nothing wrestling event itself.

It isn’t hard for Undertaker to say no either since he is one of the best WWE wrestlers of all time and charges $25,000 to appear for a one-hour autograph and photo session.

Undertaker was rumored to have died in the ’90s, in the infancy of the Internet. Fans claimed the WWE just replaced him with another wrestler. There was a time where a man named Brian Lee took on the persona of The Undertaker but that was a storyline and Mark Calaway returned, beat him and retook his original persona.

This also happened to The Ultimate Warrior. Many fans also believed he died in the ’90s and was replaced, but Ultimate Warrior was always portrayed by a man named James Hellwig, who did tragically die young in 2014.

So, is The Undertaker dead? The answer is no and fans can see him at Starrcast II, which takes place from May 23-26 in Las Vegas.