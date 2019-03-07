Luke Perry’s son posts loving tribute to his father: What did Jungle Boy have to say about his dad?

When Luke Perry died, he left behind a family that loved him a great deal. While his daughter Sophie was the first to comment about the loss of her father, his son — AEW professional wrestler Jungle Boy — has posted a loving tribute as well.

Jack Perry portrays the professional wrestling character Jungle Boy, a 21-year-old young man who just signed with the up-and-coming AEW Wrestling company.

In his Instagram tribute to his dad, Perry talked about how much his father meant to him and what he hoped to do to honor him in the future.

He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad. He loved supported me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be. I’ve learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won’t be here for.

I’ll miss you every day that I walk this earth.

I’ll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud.

I love you Dad.

Perry portrays Jungle Boy, a character who is based on Tarzan. Unlike his dad, Jack has long curly flowing hair. With his loincloth shorts and leopard print, he really stands out in the professional wrestling scene.

Check out this video of a match that Jungle Boy fought at a War of the Underground event. Note that he was wearing regular wrestling tights here and not his Jungle Boy inspired outfit.

** Beware, there is adult language in this video.

However, it was obvious the talent of Jack Perry by watching this match. While the crowd here was small, Jungle Boy will have huge crowds to work his craft in when he hits AEW Wrestling.

Rumors indicate that Jungle Boy will wrestle at AEW Double or Nothing and that event sold out a 10,000+ seat arena in Las Vegas in four minutes.