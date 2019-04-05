Longest reigning champion in WWE history loses title at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn

Pete Dunne was the WWE NXT UK Champion for 685 days, the longest reign in WWE today. However, that title reign came to an end at WWE NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn.

On the biggest NXT TakeOver show of the year, Dunne defended his title against WALTER, giving up a huge weight difference. Despite this, Dunne gave WALTER everything he could before falling to the big man to lose his title and end his impressive title reign.

Pete Dunne beat Tyler Bate at WWE NXT TakeOver: Chicago on May 20, 2017, and had a massive title reign, beating any and all challengers in the U.K. division.

However, when he came out and said he wanted to defend his title against WALTER, it marked the beginning of the end for the champion.

Born in Austria, WALTER stands 6 feet 4 inches and weighs in at 297 pounds. In the match, Dunne did everything he could, trying to break WALTER’s fingers and working hard to try to wear down the big man.

When WALTER kicked out of Dunne’s Bitter End, the true end was coming. In a shocking move, WALTER went to the top turnbuckle and hit a flying body splash for the three-count and the win.

With that, the longest title reign in WWE history ended and WALTER became the new face of the United Kingdom for WWE NXT.

WALTER now adds the WWE NXT title to an impressive list of former title reigns in Defiant Wrestling, Progress Wrestling, and Westside Xtreme Wrestling.