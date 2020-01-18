Liv Morgan return: WWE star debuts new ring gear at live event

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

While Liv Morgan’s return on WWE RAW has been all about segments involving Lana, Lashley, and Rusev, she’s yet to appear in a televised match.

That will soon change as she recently debuted a new look at a WWE Live event in Louisiana and participated in a match.

Fans show off Morgan’s new look, react on social media

WWE fans at the show in Lafayette, Louisiana on Friday were treated to Liv Morgan’s return to in-ring action as she participated in a match.

They also got to see her new ring gear which features her first name in big gold letters across the chest, as well as a black and white theme with checkers and striped socks.

Most of the fans who shared video and images of Liv Morgan’s return to the ring and new look seemed pleasantly surprised by her appearance.

Riott Squad days over, Liv competes in match

It’s not a huge departure from her previous look, although she’s ditched the pink hair and blue tongue for her return. Liv previously used that appearance as part of her membership in the stable known as Riott Squad featuring Ruby Riott and Sara Logan.

Now the group has disbanded, with Logan also currently part of the RAW roster. Ruby Riott moved over to SmackDown as part of the WWE Superstar Shakeup last year. Soon after, she underwent surgery for a shoulder injury. Several months later, she had that same procedure done for her other shoulder and is currently recovering.

According to some fans’ comments on Twitter, Liv didn’t have a new theme song with the look she debuted in Louisiana. At least one fan commented that she is using the theme she has been associated with in the WWE 2K20 video game (YouTube video).

At the Lafayette WWE event, she teamed up with Rusev to take on the team of Bobby Lashley and Lana. Liv and Rusev were victorious. Based on a report, Morgan had very little if any ring rust during her time in the match.

She’ll be back in a similar televised match on Monday’s episode of RAW. Liv and Rusev will compete in a mixed tag match against the newlyweds Lana and Bobby Lashley as their feud continues on television.

Watch episodes of WWE RAW on Monday nights on USA starting at 8/7c.