LAX make a shocking debut at AEW All Out, former Impact Wrestling stars choose All Elite over WWE

The AAA titles were on the line at AEW All Out with The Lucha Bros. defending their titles against The Young Bucks.

The match was amazing and the Lucha Bros. won the bout and retained their titles ion a hard-fought match that saw both members of the Young Bucks completely destroyed.

Then, two masked men came in and beat down the Lucha Bros. and then attacked The Young Bucks as well.

It was the tag team known as LAX in Impact Wrestling — Santana and Ortiz.

Who are Santana and Ortiz?

This was not the first LAX (Latin American Xchange), as Homicide and Hernandez were the originals with Konnan. However, they have held down the name for the last couple of years and proved to be up to the task of carrying on the title of LAX.

In Impact Wrestling, they held the Impact Wrestling tag team titles four times and were also the GFW tag team champions. Before that, they worked in AAW, House of Glory, WWL, and WrestlePro where they also won titles.

Before they were in Impact Wrestling, their team went by the name EYFOB (Entertain your f*ck*ng butts off).

In AEW, they are going by the name The Boricuas.

Santana and Ortiz have now joined AEW.

This is a huge surprise since WWE had reportedly made an offer to bring them in and they chose AEW over WWE.

When LAX left Impact Wrestling, they died it the right way by putting over the teams of the future there. However, when both WWE and AEW showed interest, it was time to see if AEW was really a threat to WWE.

They were as they convinced Santana and Ortiz to choose them over the larger more prestigious WWE. Now, it is time for the tag team division to grow even more impressive in AEW.

The AEW on TNT premiere arrives on Oct. 2 at 8/7c p.m.