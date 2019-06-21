Lars Sullivan WWE injury update: Big man could miss a lot of time

Lars Sullivan was in for a big push when WWE called him up at the end of 2018 and rumors indicated he was set for a feud with John Cena.

However, WWE sent Sullivan home when anxiety issues caused him some mental health issues. He finally made his debut the night after WrestleMania 35 when he beat down Kurt Angle during the Olympian’s retirement speech.

Sullivan then started coming to the ring and destroying everyone, WWE setting him up as the next big monster. However, he wasn’t wrestling, and fans started to turn on him — and not in a heel sort of way, but more of a “go away” sort of way.

Finally, he got his in-ring debut at WWE Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia and he didn’t even get a clean victory there when his three-on-one match with Lucha House Party ended in a disqualification.

The next Tuesday on SmackDown Live, he finally got the true win when he pinned all three members of Lucha House Party one after the other. That will be the last time anyone sees Lars Sullivan for a long time.

Lars Sullivan suffered an injury and, after an MRI, Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that he will miss between six and nine months, as the injury was severe.

This means that Sullivan won’t be back in WWE until the end of the year, possibly setting his return up in time for the Road to WrestleMania 36.