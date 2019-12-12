Lana getting death threats due to WWE storyline with Rusev and Bobby Lashley

In some news that shines a light on the stupidity of some people in today’s society, WWE superstar Lana revealed that she has been receiving death threats.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Lana said that people have been sending her death threats and she ended up having to get the FBI involved. WWE had received death threats directed toward Lana as well.

The reason for the death threats is the storyline that Lana is involved in with her real-life husband Rusev and long-time WWE superstar Bobby Lashley.

The storyline saw Lana leave Rusev for Bobby Lashley. This led to Rusev and Lashley starting to feud and Lana slapping a restraining order against Rusev. This eventually resulted in a signed divorce on Monday Night Raw this week and a match this weekend at the TLC PPV.

“And I get death threats on my comments on Instagram, on Twitter,” Lana said. “I mean, people are bullies. I mean today I opened my email account and I had this death threat on my email.”

This harkens back to the 70s and early 80s when people thought professional wrestling was 100 percent real. In those days, Roddy Piper was stabbed by one fan and Ivan Koloff had to have security rush him out of one arena because people wanted to kill him.

Ivan Koloff was a Russian professional wrestler who beat the beloved Bruno Sammartino for the WWWF world title and people hated him because he was a Russian during the tense Cold War. In reality, Ivan Koloff was a man named Oreal Perras, a Canadian.

Even in the early 90s, Sgt. Slaughter received death threats from WWE fans when he betrayed the country and became an Iraqui sympathizer. However, even in the 90s, that was too far over the line and angered anyone who couldn’t tell reality from fiction.

That is happening now with Lana and Bobby Lashley. Because the world knows that Lana and Rusev are really married, it is causing many people to, once again, lose the ability to separate fact from fiction. Lashley also previously said he received death threats from fans as well.

However, they are a married couple who are portraying characters in WWE. This is not real life. Lana is a Tennessee native named C.J. Perry and Rusev is a Bulgarian named Miroslav Barnyashev. They play characters on a TV show.

Despite this, people want to kill Lana because she is portraying a character in a storyline written for her by WWE. You have to wonder if these same people wanted to kill Josh Brolin because he snapped half the world out of existence when he snapped his fingers as Thanos.

WWE Monday Night Raw airs on Mondays at 8/7c on USA Network.