Kurt Angle WWE retirement match rumors, news on his final televised opponents

28th March 2019 5:17 PM ET

When Kurt Angle came out on WWE Monday Night Raw a few weeks back and announced his WrestleMania 35 retirement match would be against Baron Corbin, fans rebelled.

Corbin has done well since that time, playing off the fan’s discontent as good as a villain could, but the problem is that fans don’t seem to care about this match. If they wanted to see Corbin get beat, it would be different.

However, while Baron Corbin is an underwhelming choice for a retirement match performance by an Olympic gold medalist and former world champion, his matches leading up to it have been spectacular.

Dave Meltzer reported that Kurt Angle was allowed to choose all his final opponents leading to WrestleMania 35 — but WWE chose the final one. That is why Angle has had dream matches against Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, Chad Gable, Apollo Crews and next week against Rey Mysterio.

However, WWE is not planning on changing the Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin match because they see the unhappy fans as being a good negative response for Corbin.

As of this weekend, Angle vs. Corbin was still the planned match. Kurt and others backstage lobbied for Cena and this is just what I am perceiving, but seems WWE thinks the negative response is great for Corbin. Still 2 weeks left for minds to change. — Rajah.com (@RajahNews) March 23, 2019

However, Meltzer also reported that John Cena is still booked to wrestle at WrestleMania 35.

That is where things get confusing.

John Cena has no opponent scheduled for WrestleMania 35 and there is only a week left until the big show. Fans have been loud about wanting John Cena vs. Kurt Angle to be the legend’s retirement match, but for now, it is Corbin.

WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 at 7/6c on WWE Network.