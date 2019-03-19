Kurt Angle officially announces his WrestleMania 35 opponent for his farewell match

18th March 2019 9:05 PM ET

Kurt Angle announced that he planned to retire following a farewell retirement match at WrestleMania 35.

The rumors started flying on who he would face at WrestleMania 35. Angle mentioned names like John Cena and AJ Styles. Matt Riddle and Shelton Benjamin both issued challenges and Angle responded to Benjamin, saying he was game.

However, it was still up to WWE and on Monday Night Raw tonight, Kurt Angle came out and made the announcement on who his WWE farewell match will be against.

Angle announced that there are a lot of people that he wants to wrestle at WrestleMania 35 but the one man he wants to wrestle the most at the event is Baron Corbin.

As the fans booed, he said that nothing would make him happier than by beating Baron Corbin and making him tap out at WrestleMania 35.

With names like John Cena, in a match that would bring Cena’s career full circle, and young stars that Angle could put over to help their career, Baron Corbin is the last person anyone expected.

Baron Corbin is someone that fans actively hate, not because he is a heel, but because they just don’t like his character. If Kurt Angle’s last match is against Baron Corbin, it might be nice to see him beat him in his final match, but it is not a dream match that fans hoped to see from the Olympic gold medalist.

WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 at 7/6c on WWE Network.